Recover Missed Revenue

Available on Gmail and Outlook

Start Trial Book a Demo
Screenshot of App in Browser

Torch Scan

With Torch Scan, your email outbox is scanned, then, Torch sorts all your prospects within folders based on your follow-up. Torch helps salespeople sell better, not just faster.

Screenshot of application

Sales Rep Gone?

Do a scan of their recent emails, get a handle on their email so other reps can stay on top of it.

Keep a Clean CRM.

Get a list of all email bounces, then instantly clear them out of your CRM.

Find Low Hanging Fruit.

Scan your email for reps you sent 0 follow-up to, you probably have hundreds!

Find Anyones Email

Find anyones email address with just their name and company domain name in just a fraction of a second.

Screenshot of App in Browser

Track Opens

Easily view who has opened your e-mails through Chrome notifications, a history stream, and visual check marks.

Screenshot of App in Browser
"Follow-up is where winning actually happens. It's when everybody else stops racing, and you're the only person running in the race, it doesn't matter how slow you run, you are going to win."

Steli Efti

CEO of Close.io

Simple Pricing

An easy pricing structure that let's you try Torch for free

Free

$0
  • Unlimited Email Tracking
  • Unlimited Email Verification
  • 10 Free Credits for Pro features
  • Additional Credits for referring team.

Pro

$19 Monthly
  • Unlimited Email Tracking
  • Unlimited Email Verification
  • Unlimited Email Finds
  • Unlimited Email Scans
  • 24/7 Support

Pro Annual

$199 Yearly
  • Unlimited Email Tracking
  • Unlimited Email Verification
  • Unlimited Email Finds
  • Unlimited Email Scans
  • 24/7 Support

Connects with your CRM

With a Torch enterprise account, you can automatically clear emails that bounce from your CRM of choice.

Find the revenue that's sitting in your email.

Download Trial Book a Demo