Recover Missed Revenue

With Torch Scan, your email outbox is scanned, then, Torch sorts all your prospects within folders based on your follow-up. Torch helps salespeople sell better, not just faster.
Do a scan of their recent emails, get a handle on their email so other reps can stay on top of it.
Get a list of all email bounces, then instantly clear them out of your CRM.
Scan your email for reps you sent 0 follow-up to, you probably have hundreds!
Find anyones email address with just their name and company domain name in just a fraction of a second.
Easily view who has opened your e-mails through Chrome notifications, a history stream, and visual check marks.
"Follow-up is where winning actually happens. It's when everybody else stops racing, and you're the only person running in the race, it doesn't matter how slow you run, you are going to win."
Steli EftiCEO of Close.io
An easy pricing structure that let's you try Torch for free
With a Torch enterprise account, you can automatically clear emails that bounce from your CRM of choice.